Winning the mental game: Keys to real estate success in 2025

The work you do now is what will set you up for success in the first quarter of 2025. The majority of sales success is mental, preparing yourself mentally is just as crucial as setting your priorities and goals for the year ahead.

Whether you liked or disliked what 2024 brought, soon you’ll be facing a clean slate. Even if the year was challenging and you felt like quitting—guess what? That’s normal. Even top achievers feel this way. They keep going, not because it’s easy, but because their goals are worth the effort.

Reflect and reset for the year ahead

2024 will soon be in the rearview mirror. Look back, acknowledge the highs and lows, and recognize that no challenge is permanent. The tough moments you faced will likely become small blips in the grand scheme of your career.

Consider who you want to be in 2025. Growth often means letting go of habits that don’t serve you and building new ones that do. Reflect on the following:

What do you need to stop doing to succeed?

What actions do you need to start now?

Who do you need to become to achieve your goals?

Accept that discomfort is part of growth.

Success often means choosing between two kinds of pain—the pain of discipline and hard work or the pain of regret. Now is the time to choose which pain you’re willing to endure.

Start 2025 with purpose:

Write down three things you want to achieve next year. Think about how these will impact your life and the lives of those you care about.

Write down 2-3 things you can do to make sure that your typical excuses don’t get in the way.

Reflect on the progress you made this past year. Take stock of where you’ve grown, and use that as fuel.

Ask yourself: are you simply interested in achieving your goals, or are you fully committed? Commitment often requires a laser focus on priorities. Examine what you listen to, who you spend time with, and whether these elements support or distract you from your goals.

Skill up for success

Think of 2025 as the year to refine your skills. While massive action can bring results, combining it with a high level of skill allows for greater efficiency. Perform a self-assessment:

Identify skill gaps.

Seek resources and block out time to study and practice.

Build a reliable pipeline.

Make it a habit to always know where your next 10 deals are likely to come from. Be relentless with lead follow-up and realize that you have more power to spark urgency in your prospects than you might think. Real estate is more than sales; it’s about helping people manage wealth through property.

Financial goals and impact

If financial freedom is a goal for 2025, write down an income target that feels attainable if you give your best effort. Then, list three things you’d do for others if you reached this goal. Remember, financial stability provides not only personal security but also resources to help those around you.

Building momentum before the new year

Your brain needs time to adapt to new routines, so use the remainder of the year as a dress rehearsal for 2025. During this period, you might struggle, but it will help solidify habits that make starting the new year easier and more exciting.

Accountability and support

Lastly, determine what will help you stay accountable to your new routine. Consider sharing your goals with supportive individuals who can help you stay on track, and make commitments to people you don’t want to disappoint.

While life may try to pull you off course, there’s always a way to realign with the right support and guidance. Here’s to a focused, resilient, and impactful 2025 — may it be your best year yet!

Debbie De Grote is the CEO and Founder of Forward Coaching.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of HousingWire’s editorial department and its owners.

