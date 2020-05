The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the U.S. occurred in Washington State on January 21. Despite initial fears that the state would become a hotbed of the pandemic, its housing market has stayed mostly vibrant.

“We feel like we might possibly have not been quite as impacted because our state is so tech-based that there hasn’t been as much need for face-to-face type of sales,” said Robert Lipston, regional director for the Pacific Northwest at Opes Advisors in Bellevue.