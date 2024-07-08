Why your Instagram is not creating loyalty

In the fast-paced world of social media, real estate professionals are increasingly turning to Instagram to grow their client base and establish their brand. However, many find that their efforts aren’t translating into the loyalty and engagement they hoped for. The root cause? A widespread reliance on “talking head” videos and the tendency to mimic content from others.

The Pitfall of “Talking Head” Videos

A common strategy among real estate professionals on Instagram is the use of “talking head” videos—clips where the individual speaks directly to the camera, sharing insights or advice. While this format can be effective, it has become overused and often lacks the personal touch needed to stand out. Viewers are inundated with similar content, making it difficult for any single video to capture their attention and foster loyalty.

The copycat syndrome

Compounding the issue is the tendency for real estate professionals to replicate what they see others doing. It’s easy to look at a seemingly successful account and think, “If I post the same type of content, I will also be successful.” This mindset leads to a sea of sameness, where posts blur together and fail to make a lasting impression. Authenticity and originality are sacrificed for the sake of perceived success.

Building your community

The key to overcoming these pitfalls lies in building your own community on Instagram. This begins with a fundamental shift in how you approach content creation. Rather than copying what others are doing, focus on combining your passions and expertise to create content that is uniquely yours. This approach not only differentiates you from the competition but also makes your content more relatable and engaging. Highly edited, fancy videos can make the general person feel that you aren’t relatable because they can’t or aren’t doing that.

Passion-driven content

Think about what you love outside of your profession. Are you an avid runner, a foodie, or a music enthusiast? Integrate these passions into your content. For example, if you’re passionate about fitness, share posts that draw parallels between maintaining physical health and finding the perfect home. This not only provides valuable information but also allows your audience to see a more personal side of you, making it easier for them to connect and engage.

Engagement through relatability

When your content reflects your genuine interests and expertise, it resonates more deeply with your audience. They see you not just as a real estate professional but as a multifaceted individual with whom they can relate. This relatability fosters a sense of community and loyalty. People are more likely to engage with and support someone they feel they know and trust.

Outbound prospecting with passion

Building loyalty through authentic, passion-driven content also lays the groundwork for effective outbound prospecting. When your posts consistently reflect who you are and what you stand for, you attract like-minded individuals who are more likely to engage with your outreach efforts. This approach to prospecting is essential for leveraging Instagram not just as a broadcasting tool but as a platform for meaningful interactions and connections.

The framework for success

By focusing on your passions and expertise, you create a content framework that is inherently more engaging and relatable. This framework becomes the backbone of your Instagram strategy, guiding your posts and interactions. It shifts your content from being just another “talking head” video to a vibrant, engaging presence that stands out in the crowded social media landscape.

If you find that your current Instagram strategy isn’t fostering the loyalty you desire, it’s time to reassess and realign. Move away from mimicking others and embrace your unique interests and knowledge. Build your community by showing up authentically, and you’ll see increased engagement and create a loyal following that supports your professional journey. This is how you transform Instagram from a mere platform to a powerful tool for building lasting relationships and growing your real estate business.

