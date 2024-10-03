Why downsizing is not an easy call for seniors and families to make

Seniors often face a range of emotions when the discussion of downsizing to a different home arises.

While many older homeowners often entertain the idea of downsizing into a smaller home to better accommodate natural changes to mobility in later life, this doesn’t mean the decision is an easy one for either the senior or their family.

That’s why great care must be taken when having such a conversation. Families should keep in mind the realities and challenges that an older homeowner must confront when faced with such a decision. This is according to Keren Ray, a primary care provider at an Ohio-based senior health facility, in an interview with the Dayton Daily News.

“It’s best to downsize while you still have the energy to do it, rather than waiting until it is difficult,” Ray told the outlet. “A lot of people sometimes find as their kids move out, and they’re getting older, the way their home is set up is not how they like.”

Older people must endure a lot of change to their status quo that can be both disruptive and distressing, especially if their children or other family members might live further away. But there could also be beneficial reasons for downsizing.

“Some of my patients want to be closer to their children and grandchildren,” Ray said. “If someone is feeling isolated or overwhelmed or having trouble keeping their home updated, those could be a sign that they should consider downsizing. On the positive side, someone could want to be closer to a community, whether that is friends or family or church.”

If the sheer size of a home could or will contribute to mobility challenges faced by the resident, that’s another indicator about needing to have a downsizing conversation. Having a home set up to accommodate these challenges and to optimize daily tasks is essential for having a long-term plan for aging in place, she explained.

“Evaluate the size of the home,” Ray recommended. “Also, if someone’s home is set up with stairs, that can also make it a lot more difficult to stay in the home. Other things to consider with downsizing include if there is a downstairs bathroom. Can you make a bedroom and bathroom in the lower level?”

Home renovations have the potential to become big business in the years ahead, and the act of downsizing could take on more prominence in the reverse mortgage industry due to the rising interest in the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) for Purchase program. But a determination about the suitability of a particular home often remains within the purview of family, close friends or other trusted advisers.

There are other challenges that need to be kept in mind, including the associated costs for aging in place could be out of reach for many older Americans, most especially if they deal with unexpected or chronic health challenges. As a cohort, older people are prone to feelings of loneliness and isolation that should be considered prior to any serious decision being made.