Westcor launches identity verification tool to help title agents prevent fraud

Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. is looking to up its game against fraudsters. The title firm has launched val-ID by Westcor, a tool designed to help title agents validate the identities of home buyers and sellers, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The tool is powered by the technology of Intellicheck and is engineered by GridBase.

“At Westcor, we are committed to providing our agents with the most innovative tools to support their work,” Scott Chandler, the chief operating officer at Westcor, said in a statement.

“The launch of val-ID is a testament to our dedication to enhancing security and streamlining operations in the title insurance industry. We are confident that this tool will be a game-changer for our agents, allowing them to perform their duties with greater confidence and efficiency.”

Westcor’s new tool leverages Intellicheck’s engine to deliver fast and accurate ID verification, providing title agents real-time tracking of the ID verification status. It includes validation methods like state-issued IDs and passports, and it will even help support foreign-based transactions. It also provides users with multiple validation options including text messages and live email hyperlinks.

“We are thrilled to partner with Westcor Land Title Insurance Company in launching val-ID,” Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said in a statement. “Our technology is designed to deliver precise and swift ID verification, which is crucial in preventing fraud and ensuring secure transactions. We believe val-ID will significantly benefit Westcor’s title agents and their clients.”

Westcor said the tool seamlessly integrates into existing workflows and streamlines the closing process for both consumers and title insurance professionals, all while helping reduce the risk of fraudulent transactions.

The platform also helps title firms comply with local, state and federal regulations surrounding identity verification. Westcor said this comprehensive approach “helps agents enhance their due diligence processes, mitigate risks, prevent fraud, and improve overall transaction integrity.”