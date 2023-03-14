Waterstone names Jennifer George VP of investor relations and credit policy

Wisconsin-based Waterstone Mortgage Corp. has promoted Jennifer George to vice president of investor relations and credit policy, the company said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“Her industry knowledge, leadership capabilities, and positive attitude make her an ideal fit for her new role,” said Waterstone Mortgage COO Rich Tucker. “Combining her love of research, knowledge of underwriting, and focus on solutions for our sales teams, she finds ways to drive clarity in our underwriting guidelines for our agencies as well as our end investors.”

At Waterstone Mortgage, George “re-engineered” the lender’s credit policy strategy and oversaw the addition of manual underwriting for the lender’s government products, according to the press release. George also worked alongside the product development team to launch loans for single wide manufactured homes.

“What I enjoy most about Waterstone is that – no matter how much we grow – I’ve always felt like I’m part of one team where everyone supports each other, and we all have the same goals,” George said in the statement.

In her new role, George will continue her credit policy duties and will also supervise the product development team. In addition, George will focus on managing investor relations for profitable product opportunities.

George’s professional career spans more than three decades in the mortgage lending industry. She joined Waterstone Mortgage in 2018 as a regional underwriting manager for the company’s west region and was later promoted to vice president of the credit policy and risk department.

“I have been fortunate to work at Waterstone Mortgage for more than four years, and I look forward to the new opportunities and challenges that my role will bring,” George said.

She has also worked in various underwriting and operational roles in companies like Thornburg Mortgage, First National Bank of Santa Fe, Bank of Albuquerque, First Mortgage Company and Academy Mortgage Corporation.

In January, Waterstone Mortgage also promoted Rico Garcia to vice president of enterprise risk from director of quality control, portfolio risk management and vendor management.

Founded in 2000, Waterstone Mortgage focuses primarily on purchase loans and offers a variety of home loan programs, including conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA loans, along with several no- and low-down-payment options and specialty programs for medical professionals, first-time homebuyers, etc. The lender currently operates in 48 states.