Veterans United Home Loans to host virtual career showcase Sept. 2

Mortgage Research Center, which does business as Veterans United Home Loans, is holding a virtual career showcase Wednesday, September 2, for all interested job applicants.

According to Veterans United, the showcase will allow potential job candidates an opportunity to view the company’s culture, diversity and inclusion programs and available career opportunities in a more personal setting. It will also feature an overview of Veterans United’s different divisions and recruiters will be available to answer any questions potential applicants may have.

“We are in a moment of time that requires us to think innovatively,” said Loreli Wilson, director of inclusion and social impact. “Typical means of finding talent aren’t as easy to execute, and the availability of talent is broader than before. Those two concepts are how we landed on a nation-wide virtual career fair. This format allows us to interact with diverse talent from across the country, and introduce ourselves in a real and genuine light.”

Wilson, along with Ian Franz, director of culture, Larissa Wollard, associate director of people services, and Erik Morse, associate director of people services will be featured speakers for the virtual showcase.

The Missouri-based company has opportunities available at all of its locations, including its headquarters in Columbia, its corporate offices in Irving, Texas, Lenexa, Kansas, and St. Louis, and its branch offices in about 25 states. Remote opportunities are available throughout as well.

The showcase will mainly focus on production and operations roles, however, it’s not limited to the two divisions, with positions ranging anywhere from entry-level to experienced professionals, said Veterans United. Opportunities that will be featured include operations coordinators, SAR underwriters, loan officers and loan specialists, to name a few.

“We are looking for candidates who are looking for a place to call home, not necessarily their next stop on the job train,” Wollard said. “Our hiring practices are not based on the refi interest rate wave, but are built on a model of stability for the long haul.”

According to Wollard, the now 3,700-person company hired nearly 1,000 people this year. With several hundred openings nationwide, Wollard said they plan to continue to hire at that pace for the foreseeable future.

Those interested in participating in the virtual career fair can tune in Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. CST here. Open jobs at Veterans United can be found here.

