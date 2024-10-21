Survey shows veterans are more likely than civilians to buy homes in the next year

In a housing market shaped by uncertainty, military veterans and service members are emerging as some of the most confident and prepared homebuyers, outpacing their civilian counterparts.

That’s according to a recent index released by Veterans United Home Loans to measure the financial health and optimism of veterans, active-duty service members and civilians in terms of home purchase timelines and motivating factors, personal finance and their outlook for the U.S. economy.

In the third quarter, a survey of about 900 prospective buyers produced an index reading of 67, the highest score since the release of the index in early 2023. This was driven by optimism about the housing market and economy. Veterans led the way as 74% of these respondents plan to buy a home in the next year, compared to 69% of civilians. This marks a shift from last year when civilians were more bullish.

Chris Birk, vice president of mortgage insight for Veterans United, attributed this confidence to stabilized levels of inflation.

“This growing confidence in the economy is translating directly into the housing market in communities across the country,” Birk said in a statement. ”With inflation showing signs of easing and more consumers believing mortgage rates will stabilize or even decrease, we’re seeing a significant boost in home buying readiness.”

The inflation rate reduction that Birk mentions led to the Federal Reserve’s recent move to cut benchmark interest rates by 50 basis points, the first cut since March 2020. Birk also noted that the boost in optimism could spur more demand in the coming months, especially among veterans.

But even with lower mortgage rates, some potential buyers are hesitant to shift their timelines. Veterans and service members who are actively preparing for homeownership — meaning they plan to buy in the next three years — scored higher on the index at 69 points on the index, while civilians trailed behind at 55 points.

This growing optimism among veterans is not just reflected in their homebuying plans. It also shows up in their personal finances. Despite higher interest rates and rising home prices, 48% of veterans and service members expressed comfort about their finances — slightly higher than the 47% of civilian respondents.

All respondents in the third quarter were somewhat optimistic about the future of the economy, with particular optimism on mortgage rates. But with mortgage rates climbing back above 6.5% following a slow and steady decline, only time will tell if their confidence rings true.