Veterans are largely unaware of housing grants for aging in place

A majority of U.S. veterans are not aware of the fact they can qualify for grants from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to allow them to age in place, according to survey data from senior advocacy group AARP.

Sixty percent of veterans who are 45 and older “are unaware that VA provides grant funding for home modifications, and almost a quarter of veterans say they need financial assistance to modify their homes to continue living there,” according to an article published by the VA.

To that end, the department hosted a virtual event this week that was designed to spread awareness of these grant programs, as well as other types of assistance that could ease daily life for older veterans and those suffering from mobility issues.

“Thankfully, VA offers several grants to help service members and veterans pay for renovations that can make their homes more accessible if they’ve lost mobility,” the VA said. “These programs are not only for young service members who have been injured in combat but also for veterans who served in the military decades ago.”

An AARP survey conducted earlier this year showed that the preferences of veterans to age in place runs nearly the same — but still higher than — the majority of the senior population. Among veterans 45 and older, 91% have expressed a preference for remaining at home as they grow older.

But that research also found that the financial side of the equation might not work without additional help.

“A majority of veterans say it’s important for them to stay in their homes if they need long-term care, however, more than a quarter of veterans report they need financial assistance to make home modifications so they can age in their homes,” the AARP survey found.

Aging in place is emerging as a dominant preference for older Americans as they determine what their later years will look like. This is particularly true as criticism of congregate care settings, like nursing homes, has accelerated following the COVID-19 pandemic along with the costs associated with such facilities.

On top of this, 54% of baby boomers in a recent survey indicated that they never intend to sell their homes. And other challenges persist. For older people in rural communities, a shortage of in-home care workers makes it difficult to age in place.

Lawmakers are taking notice of aging-in-place preferences. The bipartisan duo that leads the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging — Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) — introduced a bill in July designed to make it easier for U.S. seniors to qualify for the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) program.