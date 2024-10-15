Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
732,410-1880
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
6.46%0.03
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
Mortgage

VA streamline refis ruled the mortgage market in September

MBA: Most component indices declined last month, but the government index rose due to more offerings of VA streamline refinances

Mortgage credit availability decreased in September, according to the latest Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) analysis of ICE Mortgage Technology data.

The MBA’s Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) fell by 0.5% to a reading of 98.5 in September. The MCAI for conventional loans fell by 1.7%, while the corresponding index for government loans increased by 0.8%. Of the component indices of the conventional MCAI, the jumbo index decreased by 2.6% and the conforming index remained unchanged.  

“Mortgage credit availability tightened slightly in September as lenders remained cautious in this uncertain economic environment,” Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, said in a statement.

“There was a decline in loan programs for cash-out refinances, jumbo and non-QM loans, including loans that require less than full documentation. Most component indexes decreased over the month, but the government index increased, driven by more offerings of VA streamline refinances.”

unnamed
unnamed-1

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HouseTechnology
Coldwell Banker taps Payload for automated earnest money deposits 

Coldwell Banker Realty is partnering with Payload to make earnest money deposit payments much easier for real estate agents and homebuyers.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please