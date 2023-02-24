Translate housing industry skills into your next career move

It is crunch time in the housing industry. Sadly, for some organizations, that means there have been job losses and cutbacks that leave some former employees wondering, “What’s next?”

Whether you’ve been affected by industry layoffs or you’re future-proofing your career, applying for new positions and interviewing can be daunting. Certain careers, like underwriting, come with a very niche set of skills that — on the surface — don’t translate to many other positions.

For the past few weeks, HW Media has been collecting information from hiring companies, job-seekers and others who are interested in a new career in the housing industry. HW+ members now have access to a “jobs board” in the community app and those affected by layoffs have access to special HW+ rates.

If you are starting the job hunt and want to spin your housing industry experiences into your next ideal role, try these tactics for marketing yourself as the ideal candidate.

Proptech

Certain proptech companies are actively hiring. They value a previous underwriter, loan officer or real estate agent’s experience in the industry because these candidates have a deep knowledge of the inner workings of the business. These candidates also know the pain points of day-to-day work all too well.

If you are a former underwriter seeking a job in proptech, focus on these job skills you used in your previous underwriting position:

Data analytics

Written and verbal communication

Mathematical aptitude

Sales

Companies both in and out of the housing industry are actively seeking job candidates for sales positions. Proptech companies could hire sales associates to sell their products in the B2B space. SaaS companies may also be in the market for sales professionals.

Housing industry professionals can capitalize on their unique skill sets to score an interview in this arena — especially former real estate agents — by focusing on these skills in your cover letter or resume:

Sales experience

Written and verbal communication

Brand marketing

Contract negotiation

Education

The field of education is much broader than K-12 teaching. There are many companies that specialize in professional education and career training that could benefit from your experience in the housing industry. This is especially true for former housing industry professionals who were in the game for many years before finding themselves on the job hunt. That vast experience could be just what a rookie agent or loan officer needs.

If you are looking to share your experience and educate the next generation of housing industry professionals, emphasize these skills on your next job application:

Written and verbal communication

Lead generation and community outreach

Digital skills (Ex: Zoom, email and computer programs)

No matter what turns your career takes, HW Media wants to help out-of-work housing industry professionals get back on their feet. Check out this link, to an HW Community Career Connections service. Happy job hunting.