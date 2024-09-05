Top-producing Maryland mega team joins eXp Realty

The No. 1 brokerage in the country by transaction sides just got bigger. On Thursday, eXp Realty announced that Brandon Brittingham and his top-producing Maryland-based mega team are making the jump to eXp.

Brittingham and his 30-person team, The Maryland & Delaware Group, had previously been brokered at Long & Foster Real Estate.

“For me, by far, what eXp could do to support the growth of my business along with their vision, hands down, made the most sense,” Brittingham said in a statement. “eXp stood out due to its innovative approach, community of top producers, and alignment with my vision.”

Brittingham’s team ranked No. 3 among mega teams in Maryland in the 2024 RealTrends Verified Rankings for sides after the team closed 422 transactions in 2023. The $123.8 million in sales volume that resulted from these transactions earned the team the No. 4 ranking in the state.

“Brandon’s achievements truly demonstrate his commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are proud to welcome him and his team to eXp Realty,” Leo Pareja, eXp Realty’s CEO, said in a statement. “In 2022 alone, he sold over 300 homes single-handedly, with his team selling more than 777 homes for $228 million in sales volume. We look forward to working with Brandon as he continues to grow and set the standard for excellence.”