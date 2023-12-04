Top 5 Reasons to Apply for the 2024 HousingWire TECH100 Awards

In an industry as dynamic as housing, innovation is the key to staying ahead of the curve. And for the companies that are eager to showcase their technological prowess and catapult their success, the HousingWire TECH100 Awards have become the industry’s most coveted award in housing tech that will do just that.

Nominations for the 2024 Tech100 awards are open now through December 15th. If your organization is on the fence about submitting this year, here are the top 5 reasons why they should.

1. Unparalleled Industry Recognition:

Being recognized as a Tech100 honoree is synonymous with being at the forefront of technological innovation in the housing industry. It’s not just an award — it’s a badge of honor that positions your company among the elite innovators shaping the future of real estate and mortgage tech. Over the last decade, HousingWire has recognized some of the biggest names in housing tech and is continuing to add even more impressive companies to the list each year.

2. Visibility Among Potential Clients and Partners:

Winning a Tech100 Award is not just about celebrating within industry circles; it’s about showcasing your achievements to potential clients and partners. The accolade serves as a powerful marketing tool, instantly building trust and credibility with stakeholders in the real estate and mortgage sectors.

3. Employee Excitement:

While a Tech100 win boosts external visibility, we’ve also seen its major impact within the winning organizations. Their employees and clients relish in pride and their executives, marketers and engineers receive well deserved recognition from making a positive impact through innovation. That’s why we have seen so many companies utilize the Tech100 logo on marketing materials and email signatures — they’re proud and excited to be a part of this distinguished group of tech leaders.

4. Benchmarking Against the Best:

Participating in the Tech100 Awards allows your company to benchmark its technological achievements against the best in the industry. Gain insights into the latest trends and advancements, and use this opportunity to fine-tune your strategies. The competition is fierce, but the lessons learned in the process can contribute significantly to your company’s growth and resilience in a rapidly evolving market.

5. HousingWire Discounts!

This year — for the first time ever! —Tech100 award winning organizations will receive 50% off an HW+ enterprise membership for their employees. HW+ provides unlimited access to the career-making news, analysis and research that industry leaders and teams need to stay ahead of the trends transforming the housing industry. Coupled with housing’s most engaged community of professionals, HW+ delivers the insights your company needs to gain market share.

Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your company’s innovation and join the ranks of industry trailblazers shaping the future of housing tech. Nominations close Friday, December 15th.