TechnologyTitle

Title Success enters the M&A matchmaking business

The valuation firm has launched a new site that allows companies interested in M&A deals to list their firm or browse for potential targets

Title valuation, brokerage and consulting services firm Title Success, which is powered by Bowe Digital, announced Monday that it has launched a newly designed website.

The new site offers a listing service for title companies looking to sell their operations. Title insurance agency owners interested in mergers and acquisitions can use the site to search for potential deals — filtering their searches based on location, asking price, gross revenue, company ID, number of employees, number of locations and date listed in the portal.

Once users find a company they would like to acquire, they can then begin a due-diligence process run by the team at Title Success.

“We drew inspiration from the user-friendly design of online dating apps to create a professional, efficient and intuitive environment for title companies to find their ideal match,” Wayne M. Stanley, an owner of Title Success and the founder of Bowe Digital, said in a statement. “Buyers looking to expand their agency’s footprint can easily access a vetted network of companies eager to sell.”

Those looking to sell their business have access to two listing options — a “standard listing” and a “featured listing.” Both options offer immediate exposure, but the “featured” option also includes high-quality photos, videos and detailed company information.

“This new site will transform how buyers and sellers in the title industry find each other,” Marcus Hunt, a co-founder and partner of Title Success, said in a statement. “We envision a marketplace where every transaction is a perfect fit, ensuring long-term success for both parties.“

