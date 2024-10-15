Title Success enters the M&A matchmaking business

Title valuation, brokerage and consulting services firm Title Success, which is powered by Bowe Digital, announced Monday that it has launched a newly designed website.

The new site offers a listing service for title companies looking to sell their operations. Title insurance agency owners interested in mergers and acquisitions can use the site to search for potential deals — filtering their searches based on location, asking price, gross revenue, company ID, number of employees, number of locations and date listed in the portal.

Once users find a company they would like to acquire, they can then begin a due-diligence process run by the team at Title Success.

“We drew inspiration from the user-friendly design of online dating apps to create a professional, efficient and intuitive environment for title companies to find their ideal match,” Wayne M. Stanley, an owner of Title Success and the founder of Bowe Digital, said in a statement. “Buyers looking to expand their agency’s footprint can easily access a vetted network of companies eager to sell.”

Those looking to sell their business have access to two listing options — a “standard listing” and a “featured listing.” Both options offer immediate exposure, but the “featured” option also includes high-quality photos, videos and detailed company information.

“This new site will transform how buyers and sellers in the title industry find each other,” Marcus Hunt, a co-founder and partner of Title Success, said in a statement. “We envision a marketplace where every transaction is a perfect fit, ensuring long-term success for both parties.“