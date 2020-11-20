Bankrate’s Greg McBride on refinancing survey results
Bankrate’s Greg McBride on refinancing survey results

McBride discusses Bankrate's recent survey on refi appetite and explains the findings on why homeowners have not considered refinancing their home.

Mortgage rates break record again
Mortgage rates break record again

The average U.S. mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan fell this week to 2.72% – the lowest rate in Freddie Mac's near 50-year survey history.

6 questions every broker should ask their wholesale partner
6 questions every broker should ask their wholesale partner

As consumers grow more aware of the value of working with mortgage brokers, it’s clear that the wholesale market is ripe with opportunity for loan officers.

Ushering in the future borrower experience
Ushering in the future borrower experience

As Katherine Campbell drives toward a one-touch mortgage, she’s taking time to share what she has learned along the way.

Mortgage

Time to close on mortgages growing amid soaring volume

Ellie Mae's October origination report shows falling mortgage rates

Ellie Mae’s Origination Insight report for October demonstrates some of the side effects of the historically low mortgage rates we’ve seen in 2020: incredibly high volume and an increase in time-to-close.

Across the board, 30-year mortgage rates decreased on average from 3% in September to 2.99% in October, continuing this year’s trend of low rates. The 30-year conventional dropped from 3.02% to 3.01%, and VA fell from 2.78% to 2.75%. FHA loans remained the same, holding steady at 3.01% in October. 

From September to October, the average time to close all loans increased from 51 to 54 days, with the average time to close a refinance increasing from 54 to 57 days and average time for a purchase climbing one day to 48 days. That’s a little more than 6 weeks for people trying to move into a house.

Time to close has been creeping up since the lows seen in March when shut-downs started happening. Refis now take 22 days longer in October than they did back March.

The number of closed loans increased 7.1% over September, per Ellie Mae. Seasonally, October over September for 2019, 2018, 2017 were up 4.8%, up 9.9%,  and up 5.6% respectively.

The number of conventional loans increased in October to 82% – up from 80% in September. Overall loan applications are down 9.3% from September.  FHA loans held steady at 10% between the two months, while VA loan numbers dropped from 6% to 5%. 

Numbers throughout the industry are favorable for buyers, though, when compared to the months before the COVID-19 pandemic forced an economic shutdown. In February, 30-year rates sat at an average of 3.86%.

The average FICO score on all closed loans remained at 753 in October, unchanged from the month prior. LTV stayed at 73 and DTI decreased to 23/35.

FHA refinance FICO scores held at 679 for the second consecutive month, and conventional refinance FICO scores decreased one point to 766 in October. VA refinance FICO scores decreased to 736 in October, down from 738 in September. 

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Miniature house autumn
What the surge in COVID cases means for the housing market this winter

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami writes: With COVID infection rates exploding and hospitalization rates rising as we go into the cold winter months, the risk this poses to our recovering housing market is a question that should be addressed. In a previous article, I identified infection rates during the winter months as one of the economy’s high-risk variables.

Nov 16, 2020 By

Latest Articles

technology, futuristic, AI
Housing Tech Rundown: Quantarium, Equifax and Ellie Mae

The housing industry continued to digitize itself this week with the launch of new platforms, AI solutions and symbiotic relationships between tech giants.

Nov 20, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please