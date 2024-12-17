In this week’s episode of the RealTrending podcast, host Tracey Velt is joined by Tim Weisheyer, Florida Realtors‘ 2025 president. The duo explore the concept of servant leadership for business success, relying on learning for long-term success, balancing technology usage with relationship building and the trade group’s top priorities for 2025.

Weisheyer is also the CEO of Dream Builders Realty and DBR Commercial in central Florida. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. After a brief introduction, Weisheyer dives into his background and the beginning of his servant leadership journey.

Velt: Tell me a little bit about how your career path shaped your experience.

Weisheyer: One of my greatest blessings is that my parents modeled servant leadership for me. I have a very clear understanding of my strengths and weaknesses. But I also equally know the things that I am good at, like leading in areas of community service — whether it’s been in the Realtor association or a two-term chairman of the school board.

All of that has always been about using this little bit of time and talent that I have to make a positive difference in the lives of others. You see that in my desire and willingness to serve at Florida Realtors, the local Realtor association and certainly at NAR as well.

I just believe all of us are called to use our lives to make a positive difference for others. So, that’s been my purpose, calling and what I plan to spend the rest of my life doing.

Velt: For a lot of brokers, agents and team leaders, they’re comfortable and successful in what they do. But what is your advice for making that decision to try something new? What if that’s not built into your personality?

Weisheyer: If you truly want to grow in life, you have to be willing to stretch yourself. The second thing I teach is on the four C’s of leadership. One of them is competency. If you don’t know what to do, then study it and prepare. I’m always challenging myself to lean into somebody smarter than me and surround myself with really competent people. And if you’re scared to take that risk, then do that.

Velt: Tell me about the structure of Dream Builders and the technology and innovation that’s helped you scale.

Weisheyer: I think the better way to talk about this is not just Dream Builders, because it’s a combination of the companies. There’s Dream Builders Realty, DBR Commercial Real Estate and Avanti Way Realty. The thing I like the most about what we’re looking for as companies — and for myself as a broker and a real estate leader — is how do you really begin to develop and own more technology internally?

Avanti Way is a company that has been building all this technology, and an ecosystem with a tech stack that’s vertically aligned and integrated. Our agents don’t have to go to five different platforms. But there’s still the basic blocking and tackling in real estate that has to happen. It’s still a relationship business.

The conversation concludes with a brief point on Florida Realtors’ goals moving into 2025.

Weisheyer: First of all, it’s making sure that we’re engaging with our brokers. I’ll be launching a broker roundtable tour around the state of Florida going into 2025.