The most effective aging-in-place renovations, according to experts and retirees

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a thousand times: older Americans overwhelmingly support aging in place in their own homes, with some recent survey data indicating at or over 90% of seniors supporting retirement living in their own homes.

But sometimes the cost of renovations can exceed the amount of cash that a retiree has access to, particularly for the majority of older Americans living on fixed incomes and relying on benefit programs like Social Security.

To that end, a recent column published in U.S. News & World Report asked a number of seniors aging in place and experts about the best and most effective renovations they can make to meet their goals for remaining in their own homes.

Dak Kopec, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas explained that the age of the property itself is a big determinant of the costs associated with aging in place renovations.

“Widening doorways, enlarging bathrooms and installing stair lifts in an older home can quickly become expensive,” the column said based on his input, but there are still less expensive options that can go a long way. Some of the least expensive additions to support aging in place include grab bars and support railings that are available from major home improvement stores.

While some may be turned off by cheaper additions since they can draw attention to the concept that the occupant of a home is getting older, making targeted changes can help, and it’s not always a given that certain things must be changed in a home. Stairs are often targets of scrutiny, but it also depends on the person, Kopec said.

“Don’t automatically think you have to do away with stairs,” the column said based on Kopec’s input. “In his experience, older adults who continue to use stairs maintain their knee and leg strength longer.”

Home remodeling site Fixr told the outlet that the national average cost of aging-in-place renovations can run the gamut between $3,000 and $15,000, depending on the work performed. More drastic renovations can double or even triple that figure. But a group of retirees were consistent in targeting one room of the home in particular: the bathroom.

Those with limited mobility face challenges to their safety and physical well-being when adding water on slick surfaces into the mix, and investing in accessibility fixes there can have a big impact on both safety and mental outlook.

“It was terrifying to get into the shower by myself,” said a 67-year old retiree interviewed for the piece.

Another senior, interior designer Nancy Bean, described the challenges for her older husband — afflicted with Parkinson’s disease — who is afraid of falling in or out of the bathtub due to issues with his balance.

“Low-entry or curbless showers are game-changers for those with limited mobility. But it’s also crucial to have the proper tiling or mats on the floor to avoid slips and falls,” according to input from Bean.

Earlier this year, a story published by the Associated Press (AP) detailed the pivot that some major home improvement retailers were making toward aging-in-place. Some of the chains reporting increased renovation and modification activity include The Home Depot and Lowe’s, two of the largest home improvement retailers in the U.S.

The Home Depot is refreshing an in-house brand with accessibility in mind for things like grab bars and easier-to-use faucets. Meanwhile, in 2021, Lowe’s established a single stop for items including wheelchair ramps and shower benches, the story explained.