The month in reverse mortgage rates: September 2024

In the August rate update, I explained why over 99% of Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) are variable interest rate loans and the advantages of this over the fixed-rate counterpart. Some of those advantages improve over time, like the organic line-of-credit growth. So, would it make sense to apply right away, even though rates may decline in the future?

According to conventional wisdom, homeowners should hold off on getting a reverse mortgage until they need it or until interest rates decrease. To the novice, this may appear to be the right choice. After all, older ages and lower interest rates generally yield higher principal limits. However, the costs will typically outweigh the benefits of waiting.

The costs and risks of waiting

Using a reverse mortgage as a “last resort” is generally not optimal. Published research in the Journal of Financial Planning has demonstrated this. The reverse mortgage, obtained as early as possible, creates more efficiencies in retirement. They have the potential to increase cash flow and liquidity, reduce tax liability, and, in some cases, increase net worth.

While we cannot go into detail on the financial planning advantages, consider these basic costs and risks of waiting:

Lost compounded LOC growth

Time is on the side of homeowners who get a reverse mortgage as early as possible. The unused principal will grow in the borrower’s favor at current interest rates plus 0.50%.

Lost cash flow opportunities

Cash flow immediately improves when paying off a traditional mortgage with a reverse mortgage because the reverse mortgage requires no monthly principal and interest mortgage payment.

Regulatory risk

Reverse mortgage regulations and guidelines change periodically. While some changes may be advantageous, others have created additional challenges.

Qualification risk

There is no guarantee one will qualify for a reverse mortgage when needed. Many homeowners have found out the hard way: it’s better to have a LOC and not need it than to need it and not have it.

Valuation risk

For some markets, waiting may reduce principal limits if property values decline. Obtaining a reverse mortgage early locks in today’s value for calculating initial principal limits.

The 10-year Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) weekly average — used for calculating HECM expected rates — has decreased 48 basis points since the beginning of August. The new average (3.77%) is added to the lender margin, and the resulting expected rate is effective for new HECM applications from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16.

This represents the lowest index rates we’ve seen since June of 2023. Also note we’ve seen a narrowing of the spread between the 10-year and 1-year CMT averages (-0.45%).

