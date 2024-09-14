The insane new AI tools available for real estate agents

At the National Association for Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) L’Atitude conference on Friday, an AI expert showcased AI use cases for agents using tech tools that have improved by leaps and bounds this year — even in the last few days. I’ve interviewed AI experts for the last year, helped create our AI Summit, attended the FHFA’s TechSprint focused on AI and read about it daily. And I was still blown away.

The presenter was Ron O’Neil, owner and CEO of AI Intelligent Solutions and a beta tester of ChatGPT starting in 2020. He’s an AI expert who’s also experienced in real estate, overseeing operations in 10 real estate offices for more than eight years. His presentation focused on AI use cases agents might be familiar with, but emphasized that if you haven’t looked lately — like this week — you could be missing out.

Here are some of those AI use cases:

AI acting as a social media expert

We’re not talking about the scripts ChatGPT could turn out last year, this is AI that can create multiple types of outputs. One prompt can now generate captions, emojis, hashtags and images. And those images got a major upgrade in just the last 72 hours — spelling accuracy. This has been a pain point that stopped a lot of people from turning their socials over to AI. Now, agents can quickly generate whole social campaigns that are more attuned to their audience, goals and tone.

AI avatars

Want to clone yourself? This is about as close as you can get. You may be imagining a cartoon character or one of those early, robot-like chatbots. No, my friends, this is next level. Avatars these days are so real it’s scary and you can dress them or put them in different settings depending on what you want to do with them, from casual settings and clothing to studio backgrounds and suits. These look absolutely real, and all the movements are like undetectable CGI, with the inflections and nuances of real speech. Lots of companies do this, but O’Neil highlighted HeyGen, where you just type in text and HeyGen turns it into professional video voiceovers. Or tell HeyGen to “act like a real estate agent” and create the script, then the video. And of course you can easily grab short, shareable clips from the videos for social. I can’t even.

AI promotional videos

This one is wild. SORA by OpenAI has been able to make videos from text prompts for a while — but was limited to one-minute videos. Now other companies are jumping in to boost the capability, like Invideo AI, which combines with SORA to make a complete full-length video with captions, voiceovers and more. After a prompt, the AI creates the script, uses your voice and any video footage/graphics you have, adds b-roll footage and creates a promotional video…in seconds. And right now, it’s very inexpensive.

AI song generator for property listings

Want to make a property listing sing, literally? There are lots of AI song generators that will create a song based on your text — which could be a property listing! And this tech keeps improving so there are now more than 1,200 genres of music to choose from. The audience of agents in this session loved this use case.

AI translator — but on steroids

This one AI application turbocharges all of the ones above, because you can prompt AI to turn the original social post, video, song, whatever into 120 different languages. And the inflections, accents, rhythms, eye movements and lip movements all change on cue. Reading about this really doesn’t do it justice, so click around here to see what I mean. O’Neil didn’t mention a specific company, so this is one I chose randomly.