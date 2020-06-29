The Experience Experiment: Undercover Shoppers Spill All – Sponsored by Total Expert

Think you know how your customers feel when they work with you? Well, Total Expert gives the inside scoop on how customer interactions are actually happening, as their secret shoppers share their takeaways after they went undercover to complete mortgage inquiries.

While they won’t specifically call out any company, you’ll still get unique insight on what the shoppers think the lenders did well, what they could have done better…and where they blew it. Amid unrelenting economic uncertainty, effective targeting and messaging are more important to your customer experience than ever. Total Expert, Chief Customer Officer, Sue Woodard and two of their “Expert” secret shoppers (Bobbi Jo Dallas and John “Jet” Thompson) share their findings with you, and most importantly, show you how to use them to level up your own customer journey.

Panelists:

Sue Woodard, Chief Customer Officer, Total Expert

Bobbi Jo Dallas, Customer Engagement Manager, Total Expert

John Thompson, Senior Product Designer, Total Expert

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.marketing 2020 on demand summit, go here.