The Carrington Companies names Brett Wilbur as CIO

The Carrington Companies has promoted Brett Wilbur to the position of chief information officer. He will succeed Brent Rasmussen, who will retire in early July.

It’s the second leadership change for the company this year. Wilbur will report directly to Andrew Taffet, the company’s chief investment officer, who was also tapped as CEO in March.

In his new position, Wilbur will oversee all information technology aspects of the company and continue to optimize its existing infrastructure and systems, Carrington said in a news release.

“During the past 17 years, I have had the privilege of working alongside Brett and witnessed his unwavering dedication, thought process and technical ability,” Taffet said in a prepared statement. “His understanding of Carrington’s vision and goals, along with his commitment to technical excellence, make him a perfect fit for the role.”

Wilbur, who joined Carrington in November 2006 as associate director, said the company is well positioned from an information technology standpoint.

Carrington’s primary business includes single-family mortgage asset management; mortgage origination in the retail, wholesale and correspondent spaces; servicing; and real estate sales and settlement services.

In the mortgage space, Carrington Mortgage Services provides nonqualified mortgages (non-QM), conventional loans and government-backed loans through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs.

The company services loans in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. According to data platform Modex, Carrington originated $1.38 billion in mortgage volume in 2023 across 7,193 units. Year to date, its total mortgage production is $850 million.

The lender had 283 sponsored mortgage originators as of June 18, according to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS).