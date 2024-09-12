The agents fueling Charlotte’s real estate boom

Charlotte, North Carolina, has emerged as a major player in the Southeast U.S. real estate scene with its rapid growth and increasing appeal to homebuyers. While it hasn’t reached the trillion-dollar mark in residential real estate value held by cities like New York and Chicago, Charlotte’s market has nonetheless experienced significant growth, with total property values pushing $200 billion as of 2023.

As of Sept. 4, 2024, Altos Research reports 1,530 active listings for houses and 791 active listings for condos in Charlotte. This inventory has only fueled competition among the city’s real estate professionals. In fact, Charlotte’s continued growth and relatively limited inventory have intensified the race to secure listings and represent buyers, putting a spotlight on top-performing agents with the ability to deliver results to buyers and sellers alike.

In this type of environment, the cream rises to the top. RealTrends Verified analysis shows that to break into Charlotte’s top 25 agents, you need to clock in over $23.3 million in annual sales. Even making the top 50 requires an impressive $16.4 million in sales to stand out in the Queen City’s real estate scene.

The RealTrends Verified City Rankings shine a spotlight on Charlotte’s real estate royalty. Agents like Bala Sure of RE/MAX Executive and Sherry Horn of Keller Williams are leading the pack, each closing 70 or more transaction sides in 2023. Sure currently wears the crown in Charlotte’s rankings with 78 transaction sides.

Sure’s impressive 78 transactions translate to approximately $38.3 million in 2023 volume, cementing his status as one of North Carolina‘s top agents and placing him among the top agents in the state.

The current Charlotte RealTrends Verified City Ranking is open for nominations and data submissions until September 13, 2024, with the final rankings set to be released in Q4.

RealTrends Verified is accessible through RealTrends.com and HousingWire.com, attracting significant search traffic from homebuyers and sellers seeking top agents, teams and brokerages at the city, state and national levels. These national and city rankings help in the selection and hiring of agents for buyers and sellers, as well as to showcase performance and market expertise for business partnerships and referrals.

Zip code spotlight – 28207

While Charlotte’s median listing price sits at a respectable $473,382 according to Altos Research, the 28207 ZIP code tells a different story. This area, home to the prestigious Myers Park neighborhood, is where luxury living takes center stage. Here, median list prices reach $2.15 million, with price per square foot surpassing $522.

In this high-end market, teams like Aubrey & Brandon Grier of Dickens Mitchener Residential Real Estate shine, consistently orchestrating deals in Charlotte’s most sought-after enclaves. In 2023 they sold more than $52 million in volume with an average home price of $1.8 million.

As the city continues to attract newcomers and businesses alike, its real estate market will continue to evolve to meet the changing demands. In order to keep up and stay ahead, real estate agents must remain in front of those potential clients looking to buy, sell, or invest in Charlotte’s housing market.

