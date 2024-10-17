The Agency lassos two Dallas-area luxury agents

The Agency founder Mauricio Umansky doesn’t think that the game of “musical chairs” that is agent recruiting is good for the real estate industry, but this week his company can tally a win.

Dallas-based luxury real estate agents Courtney Michalek and Andrea Childress have joined The Agency to bolster the brokerage’s Dallas office, which was launched by Megan and Damon Williamson in January 2023.

“The Agency’s commitment to leveraging cutting edge technology and marketing strategies allows me to showcase my properties effectively, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement,” Michalek said in a statement. “The Agency as a brand aligns perfectly with my passion for providing exceptional service to my clients and provides me with the tools to do so in a way I have never seen done before.”

A native of Cincinnati, Michalek moved to Dallas, where she high school and college. She comes from a family with a real estate development background. According to RealTrends Verified, she ranked No. 69 for sales volume in Dallas, pulling in $14 million in 2023. She also ranked No. 36 in sides with 21. She is joining The Agency from Compass.

For her work in Fort Worth, Childress has received recognitions from several publications, including D Magazine, West Magazine, Fort Worth Magazine, Local Pro and Real Producers.

“With The Agency’s robust marketing tools and their reputation for excellence in luxury real estate, I plan to stay ahead by curating unique client experiences and using their global platform to connect with an international audience,” Childress said in a statement. “This will allow me to highlight the best of what Dallas has to offer in terms of luxury living.”