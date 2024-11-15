Susan Daimler leaves Zillow, Jun Choo named COO

The leadership changes at Zillow are continuing. On Thursday the firm announced that Zillow Group President Susan Daimler is stepping down.

Daimler joined Zillow through its acquisition of Buyfolio in 2012. Since joining Zillow Group she has served as senior vice president and general manager of StreetEasy, and senior vice president over the Premier Agent program. She has served as Zillow’s president since 2018.

Daimler’s husband, Matt Daimler, who served as Zillow’s senior vice president of product, is also stepping down from his role.

“We’re grateful for both Susan and Matt’s many contributions and leadership over the last 12 years,” Jeremy Wacksman, the CEO of Zillow, said in a statement. “They’ve each had a tremendous impact on Zillow’s growth and success and we wish them all the best.”

In addition to the departure of the Daimlers, the firm also announced the promotion of Jun Choo as its new chief operating officer.

Choo also joined through an acquisition, coming into the firm in 2015 through its acquisition of Trulia. Most recently, Choo has served as senior vice president of real estate software, which saw him lead sales for Premier Agent, ShowingTime and dotloop.

“Jun has long been an instrumental leader in our company, consistently creating and scaling innovative solutions across our business,” Wacksman said. “He has been a key driver of our numerous technology investments to digitize the industry. Under his leadership, we will expand the integrated transaction experience to more customers — agents, movers, and industry professionals — and offer them a better way to transact in real estate.”

For his part, Choo said he is excited for the opportunity to deliver a more tech-enabled and integrated homebuying experience for consumers.

“Our industry software offerings are unmatched and we will continue to invest in new solutions that help modernize the real estate experience through Zillow’s housing super app,” Choo said in a statement.

Prior to these moves, Zillow’s executive team has recently undergone a spate of changes. The changes began in May 2023, when Jeremy Hoffman was promoted to chief financial officer. Additionally in August, Zillow co-founder Rich Barton stepped down as the firm’s CEO and chair for the second time, which led to Wacksman’s promotion.