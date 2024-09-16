Beyond credit repair: CreditXpert’s game-changing impact
Survey: HousingWire readers have a pulse on the housing market

HousingWire Pulse Survey Q4 2024 Open!

Real estate and mortgage professionals: Your voice matters!

Fill out the 5 minute survey today!

Each quarter, HousingWire will tally the results and compile a report to gauge the market and provide you with valuable market trends, opportunities, and challenges.

There is much to learn about the challenges real estate and mortgage professionals are facing. And, this survey includes relevant questions on which presidential candidate has a better plan for housing, your opinion on whether or not Freddie and Fannie should be privatized and what scripts are working for real estate professionals as they navigate the new compensation rules and forms.

Bonus: Enter your name and email address for a chance to win one of three $50 Amazon gift cards.

Fill out the 5 minute survey today!

Deadline: September 25

HousingWire Pulse is a forward-looking survey.

More:

