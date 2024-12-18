Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
682,150-7,865
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
6.87%0.01
search
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
search
MortgageRegulatory

Supreme Court agrees to hear TikTok’s challenge to U.S. ban

The high court has agreed to hear arguments on Jan. 10, nine days before a ban of the social media app is set to take effect

The Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to hear TikTok’s challenge to a law that could ban the popular social media app in the U.S. The move expedites the case to be heard at a special session on Jan. 10, shortly before the law is set to go into effect on Jan. 19.

The news comes only two days after TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court.

With an estimated 170 million users in the U.S., the ban would have wide implications. The app, which has been in the U.S. since 2018, has become a hub for news, entertainment, shopping and marketing for its primarily Generation Z and millennial audience.

Mortgage professionals have previously offered their opinions on the ban and its potential impact on their businesses. Many have professional ties to the app and use it for business leads and educational purposes.

Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia denied TikTok’s request to freeze a law that requires the company to sell the app or face a ban in the U.S. by Jan. 19. The court said in a filing that an injunction was “unwarranted.”

Earlier this month, judges in the same court unanimously denied petitions from the company and its users to overturn the law. TikTok then asked the court on Dec. 9 to temporarily block the law until the Supreme Court and President-elect Donald Trump could weigh in. The company sought a decision by Dec. 16, HousingWire previously reported.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

ginnie mae word or concept represented by wooden letter tiles on a wooden table with glasses and a book
Ginnie Mae report illustrates portfolio growth, direct contribution to government earnings 

Government-owned company Ginnie Mae, which oversees the secondary mortgage market and provides a guarantee for a large segment of home loans, released a fiscal year 2024 financial report this week that shows positive results.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please