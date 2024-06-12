Success Mortgage CEO nominated as MBA vice chairman

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday announced that Owen Lee, CEO at Success Mortgage Partners (SMP), has been nominated to serve as the association’s vice chairman for the forthcoming 2025 membership year.

Lee’s nomination was announced by Mark Jones, the 2024 MBA chairman and president of Union Home Mortgage, who describing Lee as “an exemplary leader and prominent voice in the real estate finance industry.”

“For years, Owen has been one of MBA’s most active members, and I am confident his innate ability to influence, endless energy, and relentless passion in pushing for positive change will lead to successful outcomes for homeowners, renters, and our membership,” Jones said.

Lee will formally ascend to his new role in October at the association’s annual conference, which takes place in Denver. MBA bylaws dictate that Lee is expected to become chairman-elect after serving one year in his vice chairman role and would become chairman in 2027.

Prior to co-founding SMP with his father Vincent in 2002, Lee served for five years as office manager and corporate counsel at Professional Real Estate Appraisals Inc. SMP was incorporated in Plymouth, Michigan, and has “closed billions of dollars of mortgage loans yearly since 2016, is licensed in 42 states, and has more than 600 employees,” the MBA stated.

In addition to his role at SMP, Lee also serves as a managing member of title insurance and escrow services agency Title Partners LLC.

Lee currently serves on the MBA board of directors as co-chair of the association’s Independent Mortgage Bankers Executive Council and as chairman of MBA’s political action committee, MORPAC. In that role, MBA describes him as “a successful political fundraiser, helping to advance the association’s top legislative priorities.”

Lee obtained a law degree from Michigan State University and is affiliated with the state bar associations of Michigan and Massachusetts. He maintains membership in both The Mortgage Collaborative and the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA).