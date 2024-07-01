Sotheby’s affiliate adds senior VP to oversee Florida, North Carolina projects

Naples, Florida-based Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is shaking up its C-suite. On Monday, the firm announced that Adam Kaufman will be joining the firm as the senior vice president of the firm’s new development division.

In this role, Kaufman will oversee sales and marketing efforts for the company’s new development projects across Florida and North Carolina.

Additionally, he will also hire, train and manage sales teams; develop strategic relationships with developers and brokers across the company’s markets; and exclusively represent select new development projects.

In 2022, Kaufman co-founded AdaMark Residential, where he served as president. Prior to that venture, Kaufman was a vice president and principal of a luxury residential real estate marketing firm.

“I am honored to join this esteemed organization synonymous with luxury and excellence and am eager to contribute to the brokerage’s continued success,” Kaufman said in a statement. “I look forward to driving growth, fostering innovation, and bringing unparalleled new development projects to our discerning clientele.”

Kaufman is also a member of the Florida Board of Realtors.

“Adam brings a wealth of experience to our team. He is an expert in new development across both regional and national markets and his robust network of industry relationships is invaluable,” Budge Huskey, CEO of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. ”With his exceptional expertise and proven track record, I am confident Adam will be a remarkable addition to our team.”

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has more than 1,400 agents across 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina.