HousingWire Research: Examining Verification Waterfalls
Announcing the 2024 Women of Influence
Free Webinar: 4X Your Real Estate Business
Craig Montgomery on Lower’s journey to becoming a top-five lender
Housing Market

Single-family rents balloon in St. Louis: CoreLogic

National rent growth during the month fell in line with pre-pandemic growth rates

St. Louis has one of the lowest levels of single-family rents among major U.S. cities, but it might not stay that way for long.

A report released this week by CoreLogic showed that the city had the highest year-over-year single-family rent growth in May among the 20 major markets analyzed. With a 6.2% annualized increase, the growth marks the second month in a row that St. Louis outpaced the other markets in the report.

Nationally, single-family rents jumped 3.2% year over year in May, which is in line with growth rates in the decade prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“While the annual rent growth in higher-priced properties picked up momentum, lower-priced properties saw a slowdown in growth and had the lowest annual rent increase of any price tier in May,” CoreLogic principal economist Molly Boesel said in a statement. “However, even though growth for lower-priced rentals has slowed, properties in this price range saw gains of more than 30% over the last four years.”

The metro areas that rounded out the top five for year-over-year growth in May are ones that are often synonymous with expensive rents. Seattle and New York each posted a 5.9% gain, followed by San Francisco (5.2%) and Chicago (4.8%).

Markets that were among the hottest during the rent explosions of 2021 and 2022 have cooled considerably, which is reflected in their rent-growth rates. Austin posted a year-over-year decline of 0.6%, which followed a 1% dip in April.

Rents in Phoenix dropped by 0.3% compared to May 2023. Miami saw an increase of 0.2%, a marginal gain after posting a 1.8% decline in April. Other notable markets include Boston (+4.2%), Houston (+3.3%), Los Angeles (+2.9%), and Dallas (+1.8%).

CoreLogic also breaks down rent growth into four price tiers. The two highest-priced tiers posted faster year-over-year growth in May 2024 than they did in May 2023. The lowest price tier’s annual growth rate fell from 5.3% in May 2023 to 1.2% in May 2024, while growth for the second-lowest price tier fell from 3.8% to 3.4% during the year.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Houses-For Sale, For Sale 13
Coldwell Banker adds generative AI to Listing Concierge 

With the generative AI upgrade, Listing Concierge users can now generate listing descriptions and image captions in minutes.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please