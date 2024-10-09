Senior homelessness is a growing concern, GAO reports

Homelessness is an escalating problem for the growing number of U.S. seniors, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) based on data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

An estimated 138,000 older Americans — those 55 and older — experienced homelessness on a single night in 2023, according to HUD data. The growing problem is complicated by the greater needs that seniors have, according to subject matter experts interviewed by the GAO.

“In addition to affordable housing, older adults often need housing with accessibility features,” the report stated. “Providers described challenges finding accessible housing within the already limited supply of affordable housing.”

Health needs are also a complicating factor, since many older Americans have limitations in mobility, certain “functional impairments” such as incontinence, and other chronic conditions that traditional shelters are not always equipped to deal with. Many shelters may use bunk beds or have bathrooms with limited accessibility features, and not all shelters are capable of making such facility improvements.

“Some shelters GAO visited modified their spaces or services to accommodate these needs, while others cited resource constraints,” the report explained. “Additionally, older adults transitioning into housing may need home and community-based services, such as home health care and personal care. Providers described challenges connecting older adults to such services, such as limited availability of providers.”

The GAO published a 73-page report detailing the challenges faced by rising levels of senior homelessness. Older adults who are part of underserved or minority communities may also face unique challenges, including “unfair treatment, an unwelcoming environment, or cultural insensitivity,” according to the report. “Some providers reported taking steps to promote more equitable provision of services in their programs.”

While some agencies have taken a proactive role to address the rising levels of senior homelessness, the GAO made two specific recommendations for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The first is for HHS to ensure that the Administration for Community Living (ACL) “as the lead agency for the Housing and Services Resource Center, works with partner agencies to clearly define short- and long-term outcomes for the center, consistent with leading collaboration practices.”

The second recommendation calls on HHS and ACL to work “with partner agencies to collect and use performance information and other relevant evidence to assess progress toward the center’s desired outcomes, consistent with leading collaboration practices.”

Both recommendations remain open as of Wednesday evening.