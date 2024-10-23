Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
739,434+7,024
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
6.63%0.01
search
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
search
People Movers

Sasha Stair tapped for top marketing job at Xactus

Executive has over two decades of experience in mortgage fintech and strategic growth

Verification solutions company Xactus has appointed Sasha Stair its new chief marketing officer.

Stair, a 2023 HousingWire Woman of Influence, has over two decades of experience in mortgage fintech and strategic growth. She’s had leadership roles at Snapdocs, Common Securitization Solutions and Black Knight Financial.

“This is a pivotal moment for our organization,” Shelley Leonard, president of Xactus, said in a statement. “Having a chief marketing officer who can seamlessly partner with our sales team and across all areas of the business is crucial for our growth. Sasha’s deep marketing expertise, industry connections, and strategic vision make her uniquely qualified to help drive Xactus forward.” 

Stair, who recently obtained her MBA Certified Mortgage Banking Certification, also makes frequent speaking appearances at industry conferences on podcasts.

At Xactus, she’ll be tasked with growing the fintech’s profile, partnering with other companies in the space, and developing customer-centric marketing strategies.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Miniature real estate house with sold label
Existing-home sales flop once again, but inventory is a bright spot 

As the pace of existing-home sales slows, potential homebuyers are finding more options in the market, but prices continue to go up.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please