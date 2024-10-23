Sasha Stair tapped for top marketing job at Xactus

Verification solutions company Xactus has appointed Sasha Stair its new chief marketing officer.

Stair, a 2023 HousingWire Woman of Influence, has over two decades of experience in mortgage fintech and strategic growth. She’s had leadership roles at Snapdocs, Common Securitization Solutions and Black Knight Financial.

“This is a pivotal moment for our organization,” Shelley Leonard, president of Xactus, said in a statement. “Having a chief marketing officer who can seamlessly partner with our sales team and across all areas of the business is crucial for our growth. Sasha’s deep marketing expertise, industry connections, and strategic vision make her uniquely qualified to help drive Xactus forward.”

Stair, who recently obtained her MBA Certified Mortgage Banking Certification, also makes frequent speaking appearances at industry conferences on podcasts.

At Xactus, she’ll be tasked with growing the fintech’s profile, partnering with other companies in the space, and developing customer-centric marketing strategies.