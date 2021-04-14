Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower

Sign up for this webinar to learn how to transform the borrower journey from transaction to relationship and gain a significant lift in production in today’s digital lending environment.

RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company
RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company

CEO of eXp World holdings addresses his critics about his agent referral program, where he is taking the company next and growth limiters for the brokerage.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

How one lender is tackling demand for jumbo loans in 2021
How one lender is tackling demand for jumbo loans in 2021

Following its rebrand from Citadel Servicing Corp. to Acra Lending, the company has also launched a new jumbo prime program that will help borrowers in 2021 and beyond.

Mortgage

RoundPoint revs up retail operations with new leadership

Freedom Mortgage acquired South Carolina-based firm in August 2020

RoundPoint Mortgage has added three new senior executives to its management team, as it prepares to ramp up its retail operations.

The mortgage subservicer’s board of directors appointed Patrick McEnerney as chief executive officer. McEnerney was a managing director at Deutsche Bank for 14 years before Freedom Mortgage brought him on in August 2020 as executive vice president.

RoundPoint also added a new chief administrative officer, Joseph Gormley, who formerly held senior positions at the department Housing and Urban Development. There, he served as the Federal Housing Administration’s deputy assistant secretary for single-family housing, where he oversaw FHA’s single-family mortgage insurance operations, including origination and servicing policy, information technology strategy and quality control. Prior to his stint at HUD, Gormley was regulatory counsel for the Mortgage Bankers Association

RoundPoint also hired a veteran of the retail mortgage sector, Scott Bristol, who previously oversaw national mortgage production at Flagstar Bank. Before joining Flagstar Bank, he was president of Prime Lending, where he grew the bank’s retail division from $2 billion to $15 billion in annual volume.

In an interview with HousingWire, McEnerney said the new leadership team was “ideal” for the amount of growth RoundPoint Mortgage envisions. McEnerney explained how RoundPoint is preparing for the drawing down of last year’s historic refinance boom.

“We’ve positioned RoundPoint to be able to do well in a rising-rate or stable-rate environment,” McEnerney said. “But we’re optimistic that there will be adequate refinance activity.” 

McEnerney said that with the merger, RoundPoint Mortgage will have 90 retail branches.

Freedom is one of the country’s biggest lenders. According to 2020, HMDA data, it was the third-largest originator in terms of single-family loans issued in 2020. Its origination volume rose 247% to $99.23 billion last year, nearly all of it from refinancings. Freedom issued 366,928 refi loans last year, worth $92.9 billion. It trailed only Rocket Mortgage and United Wholesale Mortgage on the refi leaderboard.

Freedom, the top FHA and VA lender in America, closed on its acquisition of RoundPoint last year, in a deal that increased the New Jersey-based lender’s combined owned and subserviced mortgage servicing rights portfolio to $310 billion of unpaid mortgage balance. 

It wasn’t an entirely harmonious courtship. RoundPoint sued Freedom Mortgage when it tried to back out of the transaction over a credit facility RoundPoint took out in 2018. Freedom countersued and the two companies voluntarily settled the matter.

In recent years, RoundPoint has shifted its business substantially from owning mortgage servicing rights to being primarily a subservicer, which would insulate the company against the risk of mortgage defaults in the coming months as COVID-19 mortgage forbearance options expire.

Mortgage servicers typically become responsible for collecting payments and remitting the payment to investors. If the underlying borrower is not making payments — as is the case with borrowers in forbearance — servicers can be on the hook to investors.

Mortgage subservicers assume the same responsibilities for collecting payments, but do not own the mortgage servicing rights, and therefore do not bear as much liability.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW+ capitol_
Should government help create housing market supply?

Some folks have some creative ideas to increase inventory. I appreciate the effort to throw around ideas; we need to have more discussions like this. The fact is that the economic ecosystem is much like a biological ecosystem. It’s hard to inject new things without impacting others. HW+ Premium Content

Apr 12, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Digital technology development
This underwriting solution improved lending satisfaction from the inside out

This case study explores how Citizens Bank was able to improve the quality and efficiency of its origination workflow using CoreLogic Credco’s FactCheck income analysis solution.

Apr 14, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please