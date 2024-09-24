Roemanu hires Charles Macintosh as COO

Roemanu, the holding company for Toorak Capital Partners and Merchants Mortgage, announced on Tuesday that it has hired former Finance of America executive Charles Macintosh as its chief operating officer.

Macintosh will also join Roemanu’s executive committee and oversee multiple areas of the business from its headquarters in Tampa and its office in Summit, New Jersey. He will report to John Beacham, CEO of Roemanu and Toorak.

Toorak Capital Partners is a leading provider of business-purpose mortgages backed by residential, multifamily and mixed-used properties. Founded in 2016, it connects small-balance residential and commercial mortgage originators with institutional capital. The company has reportedly funded more than $13 billion across 35,000 loans since its inception.

Merchants Mortgage, meanwhile, specializes in fix-and-flip and debt-service-coverage ratio (DSCR) loans for non-owner-occupied properties.

“Mac has over 25 years of experience in fixed income, capital markets, and investment banking in the mortgage industry,” Beacham said in a statement. “His strong leadership skills and financial expertise will help us continue to bring Roemanu and its subsidiaries to the next level.”

Macintosh most recently served as president of the home improvement division at Finance of America. He also previously worked as a managing director for FirstKey Holdings, and in leadership roles in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) trading for Raymond James and Merrill Lynch.

“I look forward to working closely with John and the rest of the executive team at Roemanu, and leveraging its market-leading technologies to help advance its mission of addressing the housing shortage through the funding of business purpose residential mortgage loans,” Macintosh said in a statement.

Roemanu and its subsidiaries receive funding from global investment firm KKR, which acquired Merchants Mortgage in 2022. KKR announced Monday that it has raised $4.6 billion to fund a variety of midsized real estate deals across North America.