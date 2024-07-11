Rocktop, LiquidFi make progress in quest for ’seamless’ digital mortgage exchange

Fintech firms Rocktop Technologies and LiquidFi on Thursday announced a milestone in their business partnership that was formed earlier this year.

Rocktop — a solutions-as-a-service company that works to improve yields for institutional investors, asset managers and other participants in the fixed-income and mortgage markets — has now placed more than $60 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB) on its data management platform.

At the same time, LiquidFi — an asset tokenization platform for mortgage investors — has used its patented technology to create digital assets on more than $7.7 billion in UPB.

“The firms are collaborating to fulfill a vision of fixed-income markets that operate as a transparent and seamless exchange where assets are priced accurately, transactions are effortless, and investors can access fractional shares easily,“ the joint announcement explained.

LiquidFi is using blockchain technology, a secure and immutable digital ledger, to quickly validate data for Rocktop’s institutional investor and asset management clients. The firms say this is especially useful in the “current volatile market“ as it shortens the timeline for trades, streamlines the due-diligence process and offers “instantaneous settlement.“ Investors gain added insights into the performance of their portfolios at a lower cost.

In a statement, Rocktop co-president and chief investment officer Brett Benson said that his company’s goal is to ensure that all digital assets are “a known quantity“ with optimized values.

“Our partnership with LiquidFi will advance that value proposition for all fixed-income investors — whether they’re adding performing and non-performing residential mortgage loan portfolios, Residential Transition Loans (RTL), private student loans, or unsecured debt portfolios,” Benson said.

“We value Rocktop’s shared commitment to transparency, efficiency and technological innovation,“ said Ian Ferreira, founder and CEO of LiquidFI. “With Rocktop’s deep understanding of capital markets and loan-level management expertise, our technology will further enhance client returns through efficiency.”