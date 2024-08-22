Rocket Pro TPO to give free access to Certified Community Lender certification 

Rocket Pro TPO, the wholesale arm of Rocket Mortgage, launched the Certified Community Lender (CCL) certification program to equip brokers to serve historically underserved communities.

Rocket Pro TPO will cover the cost for brokers to earn their CCL certification through National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA), the company said Thursday.

The program consists of webinars hosted by NAMMBA and an eight-course, on-demand training focused on serving the $2.9 trillion multicultural market, including communities of color, single women and the LGBTQ community.

The goal is to certify 3,000 brokers nationwide over the next year to ensure brokers are equipped to make a lasting impact in their communities, Rocket Pro TPO said.

Rocket Mortgage previously launched programs for underserved borrowers including its special purpose credit program dubbed “Purchase Plus,” which rolled out in 2023.

Purchase Plus provided up to $7,500 in credits for first-time homebuyers to use toward their mortgage costs in six major cities – Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis and Philadelphia.

Eligible homebuyers in one of the six cities are provided a base credit of $5,000 plus an additional lender credit totaling 1% of the home’s purchase price — up to $2,500 — for a potential savings of $7,500.