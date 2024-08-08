Rocket hires Intuit exec as its first chief people and places officer

After 25 years at Intuit, Glenn McGillivray has joined Rocket Companies, the parent of Rocket Mortgage, in the newly created role of chief people and places officer, the company confirmed on Thursday.

McGillivray will be responsible for the growth and development of the company’s workforce, including oversight of Rocket’s human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) teams, its employee training and development group, and Rocket’s executive leadership development capabilities.

Before joining Rocket, McGillivray held various leadership positions at Intuit across multiple HR disciplines until holding the role of vice president of people and places for the company’s consumer group.

In a social media post, McGillivray said that he was “thrilled” to join the Detroit-based mortgage lender under the mission of “Help Everyone Home” but that his decision to leave Intuit wasn’t taken “lightly.”

“As we continue to redefine what home ownership means for so many, Rocket is also driving transformational change in its local communities, particularly its hometown of Detroit,” he added.

Rocket had about 14,700 employees based in the U.S. and Canada at the end of 2023, compared to 18,500 at the end of 2022.

Rocket CEO Varun Krishna also came from Intuit in July 2023 and has promoted several leadership changes as the company invests in artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the homeownership journey.

In January, Rocket hired Jonathan Mildenhall, a former Airbnb and Coca-Cola executive, to a newly created position as chief marketing officer. The following month, it added fintech expert Alastair (Alex) Rampell, who co-founded several fintech firms, including Affirm, to its board of directors.

In May, Rocket announced Shawn Malhotra, a former Thomson Reuters and Intel executive, as the company’s first chief technology officer. And in June, Heather Lovier, who joined the company’s lending arm in 2003 and focused on client experience, replaced Bill Emerson as chief operating officer. Emerson remained as Rocket’s president.

Last year, former CEOs Jay Farner and Bob Walters announced their retirements from the company.