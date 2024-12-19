RE/MAX launches commerce media network

RE/MAX Holdings, the parent company of real estate franchisor RE/MAX and mortgage franchisor Motto Mortgage, is getting into the advertising game. On Thursday, the company announced the launch of the RE/MAX commerce media network.

The initiative is supported by Kontrol Media. It will give advertisers like moving companies, local contractors and furniture companies access to consumers who are actively pursuing a home buying or selling journey through RE/MAX’s digital media network of websites, email newsletters and in-property digital displays.

According to the company’s announcement, the new commercial media network will leverage RE/MAX’s digital ecosystem to provide advertisers with a new platform to connect with consumers. Google Analytics data for Remax.com and Remax.ca shows that the sites have an average of 7.6 million monthly users and more than 53 million monthly page views.

“The launch of the RE/MAX Media Network is an exciting advancement for our company and network,” Erik Carlson, the CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, said in a statement. “We are connecting buyers and sellers, but we are also creating a dynamic marketplace where brands can engage with consumers in meaningful ways while reinforcing the RE/MAX brand’s leadership in innovation and consumer-centric strategies.”

RE/MAX said it hopes to use this initiative to transform its audience into “a new revenue-generating opportunity.”

“This initiative reflects our dedication to staying ahead of industry trends while maintaining our focus on what matters most: building trust and delivering value. We are proud to forge new territory and create opportunities for our partners, agents and consumers alike,” Carlson added.