Reducing risk: Optimizing printer and computer configuration

In today’s fast-paced digital environment, it’s easy to get caught up in day-to-day tasks, but cybersecurity requires a proactive approach. This installment of our “Reducing Risk” series delves into how configuring your printers and computers with only the necessary capabilities can reduce cyber threats and protect your sensitive data. By taking a strategic approach to device configuration, you can build a more resilient defense against potential cyber-attacks.

Why configuration control matters

Think of your computers and printers as highly specialized tools, each designed to perform specific tasks. Just like any well-crafted tool, they should only be equipped with the features necessary for their intended functions. By configuring these devices with only the essential capabilities, you limit the potential attack surface—minimizing the opportunities for unauthorized access, misuse, or data breaches.

The risks of unnecessary capabilities

Enabling unnecessary capabilities on printers and computers can expose your devices to unnecessary risks. Let’s examine some of the common threats associated with excessive device functionalities:

Vulnerability exploitation : Every capability adds to a device’s potential vulnerabilities. The more features a device has, the more ways cybercriminals can exploit weaknesses to gain unauthorized access or launch attacks. Reducing features limits these exposure points.

: Every capability adds to a device’s potential vulnerabilities. The more features a device has, the more ways cybercriminals can exploit weaknesses to gain unauthorized access or launch attacks. Reducing features limits these exposure points. Data leakage : Unnecessary capabilities increase the likelihood of sensitive information being accidentally or maliciously exposed. The fewer functions a device performs, the lower the chance of unintentional data leaks.

: Unnecessary capabilities increase the likelihood of sensitive information being accidentally or maliciously exposed. The fewer functions a device performs, the lower the chance of unintentional data leaks. Malware entry points: Extra capabilities provide more potential entry points for malware. Every unnecessary feature becomes a gateway that malicious software could exploit to infiltrate your network.

Benefits of optimized configuration

Implementing a configuration policy that restricts printers and computers to only their required capabilities offers substantial benefits:

Reduced attack surface : Eliminating unneeded features minimizes the entry points available to cyber criminals. This approach reduces potential vulnerabilities and strengthens your digital defenses.

: Eliminating unneeded features minimizes the entry points available to cyber criminals. This approach reduces potential vulnerabilities and strengthens your digital defenses. Enhanced security through least privilege : Configuring devices with only the capabilities required for their specific roles reinforces the principle of least privilege. This policy lowers the risk of unauthorized access and helps protect your systems from exploitation.

: Configuring devices with only the capabilities required for their specific roles reinforces the principle of least privilege. This policy lowers the risk of unauthorized access and helps protect your systems from exploitation. Improved device performance and efficiency : Removing unnecessary features optimizes device performance, helping reduce resource drain and ensuring that your systems run smoothly and effectively.

: Removing unnecessary features optimizes device performance, helping reduce resource drain and ensuring that your systems run smoothly and effectively. Streamlined maintenance and updates: With a focused configuration, device management and maintenance become more straightforward, and updates can be applied more effectively. You’ll spend less time managing unnecessary complexities, allowing your team to prioritize critical security patches.

Establishing a configuration control policy

Understanding the importance of configuration control is just the first step. Here’s how to implement a policy that safeguards your business:

Identify necessary capabilities: Determine the essential features each device needs in order to perform its core functions. Avoid enabling any unused or potentially risky features. Disable unnecessary capabilities: Disable all capabilities that aren’t directly contributing to the device’s primary functions. This step minimizes potential vulnerabilities and reduces the attack surface. Conduct regular configuration reviews: Set up a process for periodically reviewing and updating configuration settings to ensure alignment with security best practices and disable any outdated features. Stay informed and up to date: Stay vigilant by following the latest security guidelines and recommendations from device manufacturers. Regularly check for firmware updates and patches to address newly discovered vulnerabilities. Employee awareness: Equip employees with an understanding of optimized configurations and encourage them to report any devices that appear to have unnecessary or potentially risky features enabled.

Final thoughts

By implementing a configuration policy that optimizes your devices with only the necessary capabilities, you create a powerful defense against cyber threats. Reducing risk through configuration control enhances your security, boosts device performance, and streamlines maintenance. Remember, cybersecurity is an ongoing process, and regularly reviewing and refining your device configurations is essential to staying protected. Stay proactive, stay informed, and keep your devices optimized to defend against ever-evolving cyber threats.

Bruce Phillips is senior vice president and Chief Information Security Officer MyHome.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of HousingWire’s editorial department and its owners.

To contact the editor responsible for this piece: [email protected].