Redfin Next agent payment plan will be offered nationwide

Roughly a year after launching its new agent payment plan, Redfin has announced that it is expanding Redfin Next to agents nationwide, according to an announcement on Monday.

Beginning Oct. 27, all Redfin agents who enroll in the plan will earn commission splits of up to 75%. They will also have nearly all of their business expenses covered, along with receiving technology, support and benefits from Redfin. These agents will continue to be employees of Redfin and not independent contractors.

“We’re fully committing to Redfin Next because it has played a significant role in transforming our business and propelling our growth,” Jason Aleem, Redfin’s chief of real estate services, said in a statement.

“Redfin Next has empowered our agents to amplify their businesses and unlocked the opportunity for them to earn more money, while also inspiring other entrepreneurial agents to join us. Having the best agents in the industry is critical to our mission to make real estate better for consumers, and with Redfin Next, we know we can continue to grow our impact.”

First launched in October 2023 in San Francisco and Los Angeles, agents who work in Redfin Next markets can earn commission splits of up to 75% for transactions they generate on their own and up to 40% for client leads they receive via Redfin’s website.

Agents on the Redfin Next payment plan are W-2 employees who receive benefits, including health care, 401(k) matches, mileage, dues, technology tools and team support. They also have all marketing expenses for listings paid for — including photography, staging, yard signs and other collateral materials.

In December 2023, the Glenn Kelman-helmed firm announced that it was expanding the pay structure to its San Diego and Orange County, California, markets. That was followed by a second expansion in March 2024 to seven additional markets — including Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Miami, New York City, Washington, D.C., and the growing South Florida hub of Palm Beach. In August, Redfin Next launched in an additional 25 markets. These include Austin; Boise, Idaho; coastal North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Denver; Fort Myers, Florida; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Indianapolis; Inland Empire, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Memphis; Minneapolis; Nashville; New Mexico; Palm Springs, California; Portland, Oregon; Raleigh; Sacramento; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; Seattle, Spokane, Washington; St. Louis; and Virginia. In addition to expanding Redfin Next, the firm said it plans to hire “hundreds more” agents in the coming months. The brokerage said the program has already helped it to recruit hundreds of agents in Redfin Next markets.