Redfin faces amended complaint in video privacy lawsuit

Redfin is facing an updated and amended complaint in the video privacy lawsuit recently filed against it by plaintiff Guillermo Mata.

The suit was originally filed in late June in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. The suit accuses Redfin of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act and the California Invasion of Privacy Act by allegedly sending consumers’ personally identifiable data — including names and email addresses — to third-party firms such as Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet after they viewed agent-created video home tours.

According to the suit, this data was sent to Reddit Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Snap Inc. (Snapchat) and Oracle Corp.

The suit alleges that Redfin “uses third-party code to track prerecorded videos its subscribers watch and sends that data to its third-party code vendors along with subscribers’ personally identifiable information (PII), all without its subscribers’ valid consent.”

In the amended complaint filed on Monday, Mata and his attorneys expand upon Redfin’s acknowledgement of its potential liability due to its use of tracking pixels. The amended complaint cites Redfin’s 2023 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in which the firm state that it uses “evolving tools and technology, such as pixels, in the operation of our websites.”

“We are from time to time involved in, and may in the future be subject to, enforcement actions and private third-party claims arising from the laws to which we are subject,” the filing cites.

The suit is still seeking class-action status and the plaintiff is demanding a jury trial.

Redfin did not return a request for comment.