Recruiting and Retaining Women in Leadership Roles

Despite earning a majority of the undergraduate and master’s degrees granted in the U.S., women are still underrepresented at the highest levels of business leadership.

In this engage.talent session, Kristina Pool, partner and chief operating officer at The Middleton Advisory Group, shares important insights from her extensive background in business leadership and her current role leading a workforce that is predominantly female on what companies can do to recruit and retain women into top roles.

