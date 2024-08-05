Rechat forms tech partnership with Peerage Realty Partners

Real estate technology firm Rechat announced a strategic partnership on Monday with Peerage Realty Partners that aims to expand tech tool and service offerings for Peerage agents and brokers.

Peerage is a top-10 residential real estate services firm that operates across North America and is closely connected with Sotheby’s International Realty. In a joint announcement, Rechat and Peerage said that the “collaboration heralds a significant step forward in advancing the real estate industry through state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled service.”

“We are delighted to partner with Rechat to enhance our technological capabilities and provide our advisors with industry-leading tools,” Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners, said in a statement. “This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our ongoing commitment to leveraging innovation to better serve our clients and propel growth across our network.”

Rechat will offer its suite of tools and services to all Peerage Realty brokerages. Rechat’s Experience Management Platform aims to integrate its products into the production of marketing materials while increasing client engagement and giving real estate professionals a central hub for their business operations.

“We are thrilled to unite with Peerage Realty in our shared mission to empower real estate professionals with AI-driven technology,” Rechat CEO Shayan Hamidi said in a statement. “At Rechat, we are dedicated to equipping agents with all of the tools they need — in one single tab or one single app — to excel in today’s competitive market.”

Peerage Realty Partners serves luxury home markets through 206 offices and 6,100 sales representatives across the U.S. and Canada. Its partners include several independent firms that deal in residential resales and new construction marketing. Peerage offers “real estate financing, transaction services, asset management, and home improvement for purpose-built rental properties,” it explained in its announcement.