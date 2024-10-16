RealTrends launches real estate agent and team city rankings

Understanding that real estate housing markets are hyperlocal, the RealTrends Verified City Rankings represent the newest evolution of RealTrends agent and team rankings. These rankings are designed to help top-performing agents and teams highlight their accomplishments within their specific local markets, enhancing their credibility where it matters most — close to home.

This year’s inaugural rankings feature agents and teams from 50 cities across the U.S., reflecting the importance of localized expertise in today’s evolving market. With buyers and sellers increasingly seeking out seasoned agents to navigate new regulations, forms, and shifting processes, local success is a key differentiator.

Find out which agents and teams ranked highest in your city here.

By expanding its rankings from the national and state level to include city-specific recognition, RealTrends offers agents and teams more targeted opportunities to showcase their success. This new dimension in rankings allows real estate professionals to better leverage their achievements and stand out in an increasingly competitive industry.

Top network affiliations of agent and teams in the rankings

When it comes to real estate transaction sides, RE/MAX agents and teams produced the most at 75,864 transactions sides. However, Leading RE agents and team bested the sales volume.

Network Affiliation by Sales Volume

The RealTrends City Rankings includes agents and teams that were submitted as part of the State and National rankings, as well as agents and teams that submitted specifically for the City Rankings. More than 22,000 agents were ranked across RealTrends this year, including National, State, and City Rankings.

Agents, Teams, and Brokerages must submit verifiable data in order to be ranked. We then rank agents that were located within any of the 50 cities that makes up the inaugural list for City Rankings.

We also include ranking data submitted by the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance and AREAA.

The RealTrends Verified City Rankings are based on the agent’s and team’s physical location, as submitted to RealTrends in the submission application. Production data represents residential transactions only. RealTrends excludes transactions such as commercial, rentals, lease, land, empty lots, and outside referred business from published totals. RealTrends is a VERIFIED program and obtains documentation on all stated production totals before publishing. Verifications are completed by working directly with our brand partners, or by obtaining verification documentation directly from submitting agents and teams.

RealTrends offers various packages to help agents and teams promote their ranking as a top agent in their city.