Realtor.com hires seasoned marketing pro Christine Jacobson as SVP

Realtor.com has hired an experienced entrepreneur for its marketing team, as Christine Jacobson has joined the company as senior vice president of B2B marketing.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Christine to the Realtor.com team,” Mickey Neuberger, the company’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement to HousingWire. “She brings extensive agent/broker empathy and connection to the industry, given her 20-plus years experience being a Realtor herself. She is a proven innovator who will be a huge asset in delivering Realtor.com’s solutions to help real estate professionals grow their business.”

Jacobson’s resume is filled with entrepreneurial and technology ventures, as well as experience serving on boards and in committee leadership roles across a variety of real estate companies — including the National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors and San Francisco Association of Realtors.

In 2014, Jacobson co-founded NextHome and served as its vice president of marketing for two years. Later, in her role as head of marketing for OJO Labs, she helped scale the company as it became one of the first in the real estate space to utilize conversational artificial intelligence models.

Most recently, Jacobson co-founded Rayse in 2020 along with James and Christian Dwiggins, who operate the company as co-CEOs. The company provides a platform over which agents and clients can communicate and exchange information, including presentations, closing reports and market insights.

Jacobson joins Realtor.com at a time when it could use a boost. Move — Realtor.com’s parent company — disclosed on its second-quarter earnings call a 2% year-over-year decline in revenue, which it attributed to high mortgage rates and other economic headwinds. Lead volume and website traffic growth were flat compared to 2023.

Jacobson also runs a consultancy called Life Cycle Life Client Consulting. Prior to NextHome, she worked in vice president roles at Pacific Union International and Realty World Northern California & Nevada.