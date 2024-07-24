RealReports partners with San Francisco Realtors to provide AI-based property intelligence

RealReports, a proptech firm that offers an artificial intelligence-based platform for property data, announced a new partnership this week with the San Francisco Association of Realtors (SFAR) to provide access to its tool to an estimated 5,000 members in the Bay Area.

RealReports said that its tool has the functionality to offer “extensive property data from over 40 top providers for every home in the U.S.,” and that the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “copilot” that it calls “Aiden” can process the data from these property reports and answer conversational questions about it.

There is potential for agents to save time, according to Walt Baczkowski, CEO of SFAR.

“We’re committed to providing our members access to the latest, best-in-class tools and technology,” Baczkowski said. “This partnership will provide all SFAR Realtors with the opportunity to take advantage of RealReports’ robust property data and AI-driven insights to enhance buyer and listing presentations, streamline research, mitigate risk, and generate leads.”

RealReports’ leadership said that the partnership makes sense, especially due to the area in which the collaboration will be deployed. It stresses that AI tools are not designed to displace real estate professionals but to add to their efficiency.

“While AI won’t replace real estate agents, those who use it are already outcompeting those who don’t,” said James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports. “More than anywhere else, tech-forward Bay Area agents at SFAR are perfectly positioned to leverage RealReports’ power.”

The general tumult in the housing industry necessitates the use of new and novel technologies, according to Zach Gorman, co-founder of RealReports.

“The industry is at a crossroads. Inventory is low, rates remain high, and lawsuits abound,” Gorman said. “Agents need new ways to stand out and RealReports is perfectly timed to meet the moment and help them succeed.”

Earlier this year, RealReports announced a new feature for Aiden that the company claims harnesses the capabilities of multimodal AI to analyze and summarize property documents — including inspection reports, appraisals and seller disclosures.