Real estate vets team up to launch virtual brokerage

There’s a new brokerage on the block. The recently launched Realty of America (ROA) is a fully virtual brokerage co-founded by CEO Eddie Garcia, President Mark Dimas, chief culture officer Erinn Nobel and chief operating officer Peter Nobel.

The firm is launching in 23 markets across the country and has more than 2,000 agents already signed on. According to its announcement, Realty of America will offer agents a technology suite and a compensation plan that includes revenue and equity sharing.

Prior to Realty of America, Garcia was CEO of Realty of Chicago, a firm he had helmed since its launch in 2012. Dimas is also no stranger to brokerage leadership, having served as founder and CEO of the Cypress, Texas-based Mark Dimas Properties.

“The strength of ROA lies in our belief that when we uplift our agents, we uplift the communities they serve. We’re not just in the business of selling homes; we’re in the business of building long-term relationships and helping agents create lasting legacies in their neighborhoods, knowing that their success is our success,” Garcia said in a statement.

Peter and Erinn Nobel are also real estate industry veterans, having previously served in leadership roles at eXp Realty and The Real Brokerage.

Peter Nobel was the chief strategy officer and a senior technology adviser at Real from May 2020 to February 2023. Prior to that, he spent nearly five years as eXp Realty’s COO and vice president of technology. Erinn Nobel served as regional growth leader at eXp from 2014 to 2020, and as chief culture officer at Real from 2020 until 2023.

“For us, culture isn’t just a buzzword — it’s the foundation of how we operate. We’re committed to building a people-first company where agents feel they belong and have the resources to succeed in both their personal and professional lives.” Erinn Nobel said in a statement.