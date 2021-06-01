Real estate tech special reports

Technology for navigating secondary market challenges
Technology for navigating secondary market challenges

Join this webinar to learn how mortgage lenders can overcome common challenges selling their loans on the secondary market.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure
Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure

Whether real estate agents must tell homebuyers what commission percentage they stand to make is now in the hands of the Justice Department.

How lenders can prepare for growing fraud threats
How lenders can prepare for growing fraud threats

HousingWire recently spoke with Jeffrey Morelli, general manager at Truework, about what lenders can do to prepare for and overcome the growing threat of fraud and data inaccuracy.

HW+ real estate agent showing homes
How is the housing market impacting real estate agents?

There’s plenty of advice available to help buyers and sellers navigate the current market. But what about real estate agents? HW+ Premium Content

May 27, 2021 By

June supplement cover
HousingWire Magazine Supplement: June 2021

It’s been quite a ride for real estate brokerages this year. They’ve gone from a market shutdown due to the pandemic to a market boom, and it shows in the results of the RealTrends top 500 brokerage firms. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 01, 2021 By
