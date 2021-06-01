Technology for navigating secondary market challenges
Join this webinar to learn how mortgage lenders can overcome common challenges selling their loans on the secondary market.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure
Whether real estate agents must tell homebuyers what commission percentage they stand to make is now in the hands of the Justice Department.

How lenders can prepare for growing fraud threats
HousingWire recently spoke with Jeffrey Morelli, general manager at Truework, about what lenders can do to prepare for and overcome the growing threat of fraud and data inaccuracy.

Sponsored Content

Black Knight’s REvolution suite helps streamline a time-consuming process

With this solution, real estate professionals can connect to existing workflows without missing a beat

Buying and selling a home can be challenging, and the real estate process is often time-consuming and stressful. But, it doesn’t have to be that way.

One of the most challenging aspects in a real estate transaction is the valuation process. A simple mistake could drastically slow down the process and frustrate lenders, home buyers and sellers.  And, the impact of the pandemic has complicated this process even further. 

Black Knight’s REvolution suite provides appraisers and other valuation professionals with a seamless appraisal process from property inspection to report delivery. 

REvolution features several innovative solutions, including SCOUT, a cloud-based mobile property inspection app that supports safe social distancing by enabling remote property inspections. Using SCOUT, homeowners, inspectors, real estate agents and appraisers can collect property data on a mobile device. 

“SCOUT enables remote property inspections, which has been critical during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Black Knight CEO Anthony Jabbour said. “This solution and the REvolution suite’s other valuation and appraisal products help significantly streamline what is traditionally a time-consuming process.” 

Unlike other solutions in the industry that must be used with proprietary systems, SCOUT can be used as a standalone product or alongside Black Knight’s appraisal platform, CA REveal.

The SCOUT mobile app enables the inspection data to be imported into the CA REveal platform, which is part of the REvolution suite. On the CA REveal platform, appraisers and other valuation experts can review the collected information, use data-rich analytical tools to analyze market activity, and produce dependable and defendable appraisal reports. The platform can produce any type of valuation, including appraisal, hybrid or broker price opinion (BPO).

“These solutions, as well as the other products offered in the REvolution suite, help create efficiencies in data collection, analysis and appraisal report delivery,” said Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight’s Data & Analytics Division. “With the solutions’ innovative and flexible features, real estate professionals can easily connect to their existing workflows without missing a beat.”

Other products in the Black Knight’s REvolution suite can also help identify complex subject properties so users can select the appropriate valuation solution and appraisal fee upfront, helping save time, money and making the process more efficient.

Black Knight’s technology automates time-consuming tasks, modernizes processes and creates efficiencies to let real estate professionals focus more of their time and resources on high-value tasks that drive more business.

“Black Knight is the only company that offers end-to-end solutions across the real estate and mortgage life cycle,” Jabbour added. “This enables us to continue developing unique, integrated solutions, such as powerful real-estate-related business intelligence, that will further help companies improve the customer experience, drive strategy, manage risk and create growth opportunities.”

Anthony Jabbour, CEO

Drives Black Knight’s overall vision and direction to help transform the mortgage industry by delivering innovative solutions that are integrated across the company’s ecosystem.

Joseph Nackashi, President

Directs Black Knight’s origination, servicing, data and analytics, and secondary marketing groups to establish and support the execution of short- and long-term goals, plans and strategies.

Ben Graboske, President, Black Knight Data & Analytics Division

Oversees Black Knight’s Data & Analytics group, which delivers the most robust mortgage and property data, and intelligent, advanced analytics used by organizations across the industry to operate efficiently and grow their businesses.    

