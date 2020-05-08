Demo Day

Real Estate Tech Demo Day: Qualia

Qualia Post

Post by Qualia empowers lenders to automatically collect digital and physical trailing documents so your post-closers can spend time on high value tasks, not worrying about phone calls and emails. Post integrates with lenders’ Loan Origination Systems and sends automated email reminders to title companies to upload trailing documents via a secure portal.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Qualia Post automatically requests digital and physical trailing documents from title companies

#2

Centralized dashboard automatically updates the status of document requests from all title companies in real-time

#3

Post automatically uploads trailing documents to your LOS so you never have to leave your main software

Get More Info

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Updated Fannie Mae Lender Letter suspends rep and warrant relief through DU, expands RON

Remote online notarization was made effective for all loans, depending on the state, and will remain in effect until further notice.

May 05, 2020 By

Latest Articles

rent payment
About 80% of renters were still able to make a rent payment this month

80.2% of apartment households still managed to make a full or partial rent payment by May 6, despite record-high jobless claims due to COVID-19.

May 08, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please