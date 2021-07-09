Real Estate Tech Demo Day: Home Lending Pal

Home Lending Pal
HLP is a delivery engine for ready to underwrite applicants with validated financial and credit information
#1
Only non-loan originating company to show FICO scores directly to consumer
#2
Create a safe space for consumers to determine if homeownership is feasible, by marrying consumer data with lender opportunities in a double blind environment
#3
Creating New Lender Pipelines, Creating a new pipeline of opportunities for our partners to valuable underwriting ready leads, likely to increase lending footprint in underserved markets